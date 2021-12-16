Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $89.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.35 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $5,626,495. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

