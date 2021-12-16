Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

