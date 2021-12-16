Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.29). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.46) EPS.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.