Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 7%

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 6,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,884,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $240,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

