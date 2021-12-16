ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.22

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $30.60. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 92,449 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

