Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 141.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

