Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,217 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $156.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.