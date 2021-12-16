Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,696 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

