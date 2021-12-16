Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,720 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.98. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

