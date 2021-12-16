Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $151.18 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

