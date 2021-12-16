Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

TTWO opened at $171.15 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

