Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.37. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

