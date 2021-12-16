Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 176,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

