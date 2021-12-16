Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Trading Down 41.8%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) traded down 41.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.46. 400,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 713% from the average session volume of 49,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of C$137.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.51.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

