Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO William G. Rice Purchases 17,822 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 17,822 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $19,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.