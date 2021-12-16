Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

