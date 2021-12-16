Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.