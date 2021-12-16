Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 124.3% in November

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,578. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Apollo Gold & Silver

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

