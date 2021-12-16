Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $43.20

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $41.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 7,486 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

