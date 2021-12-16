Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on the mining company’s stock.
ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,346.67 ($17.80).
Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,350.50 ($17.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,403.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,444.48. The company has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
