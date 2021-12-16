Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,346.67 ($17.80).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,350.50 ($17.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,403.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,444.48. The company has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.