Ann Hand Buys 5,000 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) CEO Ann Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 1,024,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.