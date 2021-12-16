AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $19.63. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 3,398,710 shares traded.

AU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 141.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 92.8% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 243,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

