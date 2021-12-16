Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.72. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $1,771,000. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

