Andrew Woskett Acquires 60,000 Shares of Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX:MEP) Stock

Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX:MEP) insider Andrew Woskett purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

Minotaur Exploration Company Profile

Minotaur Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, Queensland, and Western Australia.

