Andrew Sutch Purchases 611 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch bought 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,033.54).

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,702.13. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is currently 142.42%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

