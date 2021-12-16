Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $590.69 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00006557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $590.69 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004064 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004131 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,057,312 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

