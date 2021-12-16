Analyzing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% Pressure BioSciences -1,105.72% N/A -785.50%

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Pressure BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 27.80 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 14.89 -$16.01 million ($4.27) -0.54

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 152.85%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Pressure BioSciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

