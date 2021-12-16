Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT at $2,150.00

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

