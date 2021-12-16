Analysts Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) PT at $8.33

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIOX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 7,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,185. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

