Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target at $38.88

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

