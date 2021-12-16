Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $112.88

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.44.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LOGI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 587,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

