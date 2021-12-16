Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $176.36

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE FNV traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,830. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.08. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

