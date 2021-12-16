Analysts Set Expectations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.09. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

