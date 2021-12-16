Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $434,216. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Angi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Angi by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

