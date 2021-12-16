Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $4.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $18.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

NYSE:UNH opened at $479.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.97 and a 200-day moving average of $422.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $483.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,240,228,000 after buying an additional 402,388 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

