Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

OSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 139,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,078. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

