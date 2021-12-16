Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of MKC opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

