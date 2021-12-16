Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $732.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.40 million and the highest is $759.60 million. Green Plains posted sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

GPRE traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. 33,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

