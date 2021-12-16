Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.30. GoDaddy also posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.85. 89,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,168. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

