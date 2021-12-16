Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

