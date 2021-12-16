Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

