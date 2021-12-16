Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.