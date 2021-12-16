Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

