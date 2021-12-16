Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $274.35 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.28 and its 200-day moving average is $276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

