Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $847.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tenneco by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

