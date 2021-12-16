Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. 285,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

