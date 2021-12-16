Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $62.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $63.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

HBNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,512. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

