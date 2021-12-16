Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -133.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

