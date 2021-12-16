Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Scott R. Tobin Sells 28,316 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $13,585,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

