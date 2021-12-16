AMG National Trust Bank Sells 706 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 54,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396,654. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

