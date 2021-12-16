AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 7,122 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.56 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.